DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweat Equity

Secret Warehouse - Las Vegas
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
$9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🎊 This isn't just a party; it's an adventure! Get lost in the music(and hopefully not finding the venue), dance your heart away, and let the night take you to new heights.

🎶 What to Expect:

🔊 Local DJs

🤫 Secret Warehouse Location in the heart of Las...

Presented by Knock on the Sky.

Lineup

Venue

Secret Warehouse - Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada 89102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.