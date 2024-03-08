Top track

Dreamers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Waltz

The Camden Assembly
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Neon Waltz

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

