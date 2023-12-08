DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unload Roma

Traffic Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
UNL0AD per la prima volta a Roma:

18K
Tony2milli
Nxfeit
Hen848
[secret guest]
Demoncandy
Luke Lecomte
Asix + Pthread

Tutte le età

Presentato da Sociable Weavers Srl.

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

