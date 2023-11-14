Top track

The Kitsch - Something Wrong

The Kitsch + Guests

L'international
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€7

About

Pour sa première date en tête d'affiche, The Kitsch investit l'International. Une date unique avec pleins de guests qui seront annoncés très prochainement !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par New Scene Production.

Lineup

The Kitsch

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

