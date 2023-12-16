Top track

David Ford: Milk and Cookies 2023

Bush Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40

State of the Union
About

David Ford presents Milk and Cookies 2023

Award winning songwriter David Ford brings his spectacular fundraising show, Milk and Cookies back to its spiritual home at Bush Hall. A unique musical event, it usually features an array of special guest performe...

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

David Ford

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ

Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

