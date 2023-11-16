DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MÉLODIE LAURET + GUESTS
"je t'offre tout ce qui me reste", concert performance de Mélodie Lauret, arrangé par Chloé Antonnioti
"offrir tout de moi
sans faire le tri
sans faire le ménage
juste un déshabillage
pour ne plus se cacher
j'ai repris mes ch...
