Mélodie Lauret + Guests : concert performance

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8
About

MÉLODIE LAURET + GUESTS

"je t'offre tout ce qui me reste", concert performance de Mélodie Lauret, arrangé par Chloé Antonnioti

"offrir tout de moi

sans faire le tri

sans faire le ménage

juste un déshabillage

pour ne plus se cacher

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Lineup

Mélodie Lauret

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France

Doors open8:00 pm

