Kissing on Camera

Next Door Records
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free
Dublin City Emo. Inspired by a move from Dublin to London last year, Josh, Sam and Dom are working to establish a raw, unapologetic sound by merging angular guitars, noise and energy. Influenced by the likes of Title Fight, Wednesday and Sweet Pill.

Presented by Next Door Records.

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

