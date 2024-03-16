Top track

Jenny's House

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mustbejohn

Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jenny's House
Got a code?

About

mustbejohn possesses the energy that effortlessly connects with his growing fanbase. Before becoming the musician in front of us, mustbejohn was born and raised in Hertfordshire, where he took it upon himself to use poetry as a creative outlet.

Before his...

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

mustbejohn

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.