Freakquencies w/ The Dare (DJ Set)

Dalston Den
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22

Girls
About

Parallel Lines Presents

Freakquencies

with The Dare (DJ Set)

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

The Dare

Venue

Dalston Den

91-93 Kingsland High St, London, UK

Doors open10:00 pm

