Disco Decadence

Studio 338
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Join us for a party night of pure hedonistic joy, soundtracked by a 300 strong choir singing disco tunes from past and present in jaw-dropping harmony. Immerse yourself in a disco wonderland where the party doesn't stop until the early hours.

Presented by Some Voices

Lineup

Some Voices Choir

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

