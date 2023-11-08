DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il libro delle soluzioni

Cinema Beltrade
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:00 am
FilmMilano
“Il fallimento è una sequenza di soluzioni intervallate da problemi. Il successo è una sequenza di problemi, intervallati da soluzioni.” Il libro delle soluzioni, cap. I. Marc, estroso e impulsivo, per terminare il suo nuovo film si rifugia con un manipolo...

Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:50 am

