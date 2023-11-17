Top track

NUBIARSE - Sguardi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nubiarse (Release Party) X TuMiSuoni live

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
Selling fast
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NUBIARSE - Sguardi
Got a code?

About

TuMiSuoni live: #WeGoLocal - VA x VA

Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arrivano i varesini NUBIARSE: in occasione dell'uscita del loro primo lavoro, proprio il 17 Novembre 2023, eccoli quindi esibirsi sul nostro palco per un super Release Party....

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.