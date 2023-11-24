DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bass Studies

Péniche Loupika
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLyon
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Clear Waters Production and Bass Studies launch a serie of club events.

This serie aims to promote actual electronic music with a large range of music represented, from Bass Music to Techno, House, Garage and Jungle.

This event will be House & Electro or...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Venue

Péniche Loupika

47 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Doors open9:00 pm

