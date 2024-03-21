Top track

These Are Just Places To Me Now

Hibernation - Thursday Pass Options

Festival Hibernation
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
DJEl Pas de la Casa
From €25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Thursday Pass allows you access to the Mainstage (19h-4h) for the opening night.

The Igloo Stage by Austin (12h-19h) remains freely accessible to everybody (on Fri-Sat-Sun). The Mountain Stage (11h-17h), located on top of le slopes, is accessible fre...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Presented by Association Bricks Team.

Venue

Festival Hibernation

Av. del Consell General, AD200 Pas de la Casa, Andorra
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

