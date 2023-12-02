Top track

South Trees - Cowboy

killkiyoshi w/ South Trees + Autumnwood + Bliss Hour

The Paramount
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

S.C.A.B. Presents:

killkiyoshi w/ South Trees + Autumnwood. + Bliss Hour!

all ages | 7pm

All ages
Presented by S.C.A.B.

Lineup

South Trees, Autumnwood

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

