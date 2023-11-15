DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Until they close the curtain, it’s him and I, Aquemini”
For our ninth session, we'll travel back to 1996 as we deep dive into the album that saw the ATLiens Antoine "Big Boi" Patton and Andre "Andre 3000" Benjamin fully blossom into the geniuses we know...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.