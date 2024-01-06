Top track

Creep Show live

Band on the Wall
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£20.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

John Grant and Wrangler bring their electronic supergroup Creep Show to Band on the Wall, just one day after the release of their highly anticipated second album Yawning Abyss.

This is an 10+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

