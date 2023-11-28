Top track

Spotlights / Girih / Lesotho

Garage B
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
$17.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ipecac recording artists Spotlights are joined by Girih and Lesotho for an evening of atmospheric post-metal.

Located within the Charles River Speesway, Garage B has something for everyone with plenty of food and drink on site and a bar within Garage B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.

Lineup

Spotlights, Girih, Lesotho

Venue

Garage B

1420 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

