Sofa Surfa: Zukö, Abi Asisa + The Freeq Show

The Finsbury
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sofa Surfa

introduces to you an evening of live music with special sounds from the freeqshow and his astonishing strings, Abiasisa who’s an amazing cellist and with unexpected new sounds from his latest ep (zukö) takes the stage last and gives us a last h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sofa Surfa
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Zukö

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

