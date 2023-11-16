DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sofa Surfa
introduces to you an evening of live music with special sounds from the freeqshow and his astonishing strings, Abiasisa who’s an amazing cellist and with unexpected new sounds from his latest ep (zukö) takes the stage last and gives us a last h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.