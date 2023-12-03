DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mind Over Matter, Milhouse, The Great Lie + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$22.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, December 3rd

Mind Over Matter

Milhouse

The Great Lie

Omega Glory

Humankind

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

4 PM

16+

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Mind Over Matter, Milhouse, The Great Lie

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

