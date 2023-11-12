DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Sell the Heart Records Showcase featuring
One Armed Joey
M Section
Raised on TV
States of Nature
This is a 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.