Sell the Heart Records Showcase

Kilowatt
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Sell the Heart Records Showcase featuring

One Armed Joey

M Section

Raised on TV

States of Nature

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

1
One Armed Joey, Raised on TV, States of Nature and 1 more

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

