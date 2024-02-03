Top track

Dirtwire at Soho Music Club

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dirtwire Retuns to Soho On Saturday Feb 3rd 2024. More info tba

This is an 18+ event

Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

Dirtwire

Venue

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

1221 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

