KC Synth Collective Showcase with Wrker, MX.MRS & Twin Flame, Willbe Sound + Falling Mountain and more

miniBar
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KC Synth Collective is a twice a month meetup of synth and electronic music enthusiast. They have branched out into creating regular showcases of artists in the collective.

WRKER
MX.MRS & Twin Flam
WillBe Sound + Falling Mountain
Robo Turbo Double D...

Presented by recordBar.

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

