DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joy C et Tropbel events sont de retour à Marseille pour : "MY EXES TEARS", la release party du tout nouveau projet de Joy C !
Elles vous ont préparé une line-up qui envoie du lourd avec des showcases de STLT, Desouza, Ekloz, Ligno, Boy, Cookie BBT, An...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.