Joy C - Tu me rends bête (feat. Tsukii)

My Exes Tears ** Joy C Release Party

Voûtes Virgo
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€6

About

Joy C et Tropbel events sont de retour à Marseille pour : "MY EXES TEARS", la release party du tout nouveau projet de Joy C !

Elles vous ont préparé une line-up qui envoie du lourd avec des showcases de STLT, Desouza, Ekloz, Ligno, Boy, Cookie BBT, An...

Présenté par Voûte Virgo & Tropbel Events

Venue

Voûtes Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open11:00 pm

