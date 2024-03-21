DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Go Ahead and Die + special guests Bodybox, Deep Within, & Flattbush

Alex's Bar
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$34.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Go Ahead And Die

with special guests

Bodybox

Deep Within

Flattbush

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.