Top track

Grace Petrie - We've Got An Office In Hackney

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grace Petrie

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£20.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grace Petrie - We've Got An Office In Hackney
Got a code?

About

Grace Petrie is back.

It’s two years since CONNECTIVITY (2021) smashed into the top 40 and debuted at #1 in the UK download chart, propelling the fiercely independent voice of GRACE PETRIE from critics’ choice to the main stages of major festivals across...

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Grace Petrie

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.