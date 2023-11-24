DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caribbean Loves Afrobeat !

911 Paris
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VENDREDI 24 NOVEMBRE - La crème des nouveautés et des classiques Shatta, Afrobeats, bouyon et Amapiano est mixée par les meilleurs DJs de la planète. On craque obligatoirement pour un programme de dingues. Cet évènement est à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte...

Présenté par 911 Xperience.

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

