Top track

Da Revolution

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LuukVanDijk

The Cut ATX
Thu, 30 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Da Revolution
Got a code?

About

Amsterdam based Dj Luuk Van Dijk radiates proper house with us late night. doors open 02:00am the night of the event. See you on the dance floor

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Cut.

Lineup

Luuk van Dijk

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.