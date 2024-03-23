Top track

Nobody Speak

Percolate x SJM: DJ Shadow (LIVE)

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DJ Shadow performs at HERE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Percolate.

Lineup

DJ Shadow

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

