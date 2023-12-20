DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 7:00PM / SHOW 8:30PM
B.J Promotions and PTE Foundation Present:
"The Noel McKoy Tribute Celebrations"
You're cordially invited to an evening of joyful music and celebration in honor of our beloved Brotha Noel.
All proceeds from this event will go...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs