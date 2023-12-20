DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noel McKoy Tribute Celebrations

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 7:00PM / SHOW 8:30PM

B.J Promotions and PTE Foundation Present:

"The Noel McKoy Tribute Celebrations"

You're cordially invited to an evening of joyful music and celebration in honor of our beloved Brotha Noel.

All proceeds from this event will go...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

