DEEP-LA presents our Annual Pre "Day of Thanks" Event w Marques Wyatt, Jeremy Sole & Big Cee!

The Rose Room
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

DEEP-LA's ("Venice Gets Deep") Annual Pre "Day of Thanks" event returns on Wednesday November 22nd to the Rose Room Venice, as we welcome back KCRW's Jeremy Sole to play alongside DEEP founder Marques Wyatt and Big Cee. This event will sell out so grab a t...

Presented by Marques Wyatt dba DEEP Los Angeles.

Lineup

Marques Wyatt, Jeremy Sole, Big Cee

Venue

The Rose Room

6 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

