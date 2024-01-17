DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Top Left Club + Guests | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Presents...

Top Left Club

Occupants

The Spike Direction Effect

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

TOP LEFT CLUB, Occupants, The Spike Direction Effect

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

