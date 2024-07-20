DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOVE with Johnny Echols: Performing ‘Forever Changes’ with the Stockholm Strings & Horns

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sat, 20 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

No under 8s. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years old at all times and seated in the balcony.' for all events other than pass the meerkat which is 16+

Presented by DHP FAMILY & AMG.

Lineup

Johnny Echols

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.