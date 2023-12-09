DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zoe Gilby Quintet (live)

The Jazz Sanctuary
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:15 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us on Saturday, December 9, for an enchanting evening of jazz, storytelling, and Christmas cheer! The Jazz Sanctuary is thrilled to present Parliamentary award-winning Jazz vocalist Zoe Gilby who produces an unmissable festive concert with her quintet...

This is a 10 plus event.
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.

Lineup

Zoe Gilby, Harry Keeble

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

