Please Date My Friend; A Night of Power Points

Color Club Tavern
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$10 ticket plus taxes & fees

In search of love? Please Date My Friend is an evening of powerpoint presentations by friends of hot singles in your area. Single people's friends will be 'pitching' them to the audience in hopes that they will find their one...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

