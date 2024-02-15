DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$10 ticket plus taxes & fees
In search of love? Please Date My Friend is an evening of powerpoint presentations by friends of hot singles in your area. Single people's friends will be 'pitching' them to the audience in hopes that they will find their one...
