Joder Papá

Siroco
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Joder Papá en concierto en la sala Siroco. Con un repertorio súper bailable y presentando temas nuevos!

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Joser Papá

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

