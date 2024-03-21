Top track

Rakky Ripper & KICKBOMBO - TRACCIÓN





Rakky Ripper: Nadie lo va a hacer por mí

La Nau
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rakky Ripper presenta NADIE LO VA A HACER POR MÍ: la culminación de un ciclo más que el inicio de una nueva era. Es el clímax y caos absoluto antes de la culminación de la madurez de la artista. Por eso, este es un trabajo ecléctico y frenético, un resumen...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Montebello Agency.

Lineup

Rakky Ripper

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

