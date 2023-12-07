Top track

3D Dreams: A Spatial Reality Art Exhibition

Backhaus
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

3D Dreams

A Spatial Reality Art Exhibition

Presented By Street Dreams & VACO Studio

Backhaus

7255 NE 4th Ave, Miami

Featuring

Nicolas Vasquez

Matheus Sancati

Julia Ippolito

Bill Elis

Ryan Hawthorne

Dec 7 - 6pm-10pm (Launch)

Dec. 8 - 1pm-5pm (Vi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Street Dreams Studios.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ODALYS

Venue

Backhaus

7255 NE 4th Ave, Miami, Florida 33138, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

