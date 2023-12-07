DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
3D Dreams
A Spatial Reality Art Exhibition
Presented By Street Dreams & VACO Studio
Backhaus
7255 NE 4th Ave, Miami
Featuring
Nicolas Vasquez
Matheus Sancati
Julia Ippolito
Bill Elis
Ryan Hawthorne
Dec 7 - 6pm-10pm (Launch)
Dec. 8 - 1pm-5pm (Vi...
