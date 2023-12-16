DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LDNRBS LIVE AT PECKHAM AUDIO: END OF YEAR SHOW

Peckham Audio
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LDNRBS: OPEN OPPORTUNITY LIVE!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LDNRBS.

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

