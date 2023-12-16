DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VICE!

Cherry Complex
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VICE! - A Miami Bass/Jersey Club Inspired Night

As the weather grows colder, the club only grows warmer.

Enter: VICE! A Miami Bass and Jersey Club culture inspired night. Inspired by the vibrant nightlife cultures of South Florida and the East Coast, com...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.