Happy Mondays Comedy : Joshua Robertson & more....

The Amersham Arms
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monday 30th October 2023 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross : Joshua Robertson , Miss Mo'Real , Josh James , Sassafras Nitrojet, Jamie Jackson Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James

Legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms...

Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.

Joshua Robertson, Miss Mo’Real, Sassafras Nitro Jet and 3 more

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

