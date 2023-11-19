DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If you are a ticket holder for our play party "Sunday Sinners" on the 19th Novemeber, you also have access to our workshop which will run from 3pm - 4pm before doors open for the main event.
Mistress Viper will be demonstrating on a (very) willing victim...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.