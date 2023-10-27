DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Augis Cameleon all night long

La Mano
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vendredi nous recevons le fondateur du @flyinclub_festival @augis.music qui viendra distiller ses sons tech house groovy aux côtés de @cameleon_music

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par La Mano.

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.