Untold Stories presents Marlie, Just Jam & UNTLD

The Lower Third
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Untold Stories, London-based curators of underground electronic music, are hosting their first show at Lower Third!

Headlining is Marlie, an Australian-turned-Londoner making waves in the minimal house scene. Known for her immersive and eclectic DJ sets,...

Presented by Untold Stories.

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

