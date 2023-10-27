DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Inu - Oh

Cinema Beltrade
Fri, 27 Oct, 12:40 pm
FilmMilano
V.O. giapponese con sottotitoli in italiano

Giappone feudale. Inu-oh, un artista noh malforme dalla nascita, e Tomona, un monaco cieco suonatore di biwa, si incontrano nella capitale e iniziando a esibirsi insieme. A ogni concerto Inu-oh canta una storia...

Cinema Beltrade
Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open12:30 pm

