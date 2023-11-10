Top track

Mi Swing es Tropical

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guacamayo Tropical presenta a Nickodemus

El Sol
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mi Swing es Tropical
Got a code?

About

Guacamayo Tropical es la sesión más tropicanalla de Madrid que desde 2011 le prende fuego a las noches de la capital de España a ritmo de Cumbia y otros estilos tropicales. Siempre exponiendo los sonidos underground, alternativos y folclóricos del mundo en...

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Nickodemus, Guacamayo DJs

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.