RAEIN + ØJNE

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Non c’è mai stato così poco bisogno di introduzioni.

Il 24 novembre al Wishlist ci sarà una delle serate più esplosive di tutta la stagione firmata RMSKRMZ:

RAEIN

ØJNE

A seguire dj set OPERAZIONE SCANTINATO

Apertura porte 21:30

Inizio concerti 22:00...

Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Øjne, Raein

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

