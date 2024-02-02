Top track

Margarita Witch Cult - The Witchfinder Comes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

CANCER BATS AS BAT SABBATH - SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Margarita Witch Cult - The Witchfinder Comes
Got a code?

About

This event has now SOLD OUT! Join the waiting list to be informed of any returns.

Canadian Whiskey Metal Punk Bastards, Cancer Bats show their raw admiration and love for the greatest metal bands of all time Black Sabbath with their now infamous cover ban...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by A NEW VIEW MUSIC.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Margarita Witch Cult, Bat Sabbath

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs