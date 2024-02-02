DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CANCER BATS AS BAT SABBATH

The Underworld
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£27.03
About

Canadian Whiskey Metal Punk Bastards, Cancer Bats show their raw admiration and love for thegreatest metal band of all time Black Sabbath with their now infamous cover band BAT SABBATH.

Armed with some of the greatest metal songs of all time, Bat Sabbath...

Presented by A NEW VIEW MUSIC.

Lineup

Bat Sabbath

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

